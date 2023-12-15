Khagrachari Cantonment clinches championship in Inter Cantonment School and College Sports Competition-23

In a remarkable display of sportsmanship and skill, Khagrachari Cantonment School & College emerged as the champion in the Inter Cantonment Public School & College and English Version School & College Sports Competition-2023.

The two-day event took place on December 6 and 7, drawing participation from seven Cantonment Public Schools and Colleges and two Cantonment English Schools and Colleges in the Chattogram area.

The competition featured 12 students from Khagrachari Cantonment School & College, with four boys at the college level, four boys at the school level, and four girls at the school level. The events included Chess, Table Tennis, and Badminton, all organized by Chattogram Cantonment Public School and College.

In an outstanding performance, Khagrachari Cantonment Public School and College secured the champion trophy at the school level by earning the highest points across all events. The runner-up position went to Chattogram Cantonment Public School and College.

The results of the Inter Cantonment Sports Competition-2023 highlighted exceptional achievements in individual categories. In the school-level (girls) Chess event, Sangyukta Chakma claimed the championship. Aching Marma secured the title in Badminton (girls singles), while the duo of Aching Marma and Pushpita Dewan emerged as champions in Badminton (student doubles). In Table Tennis, Mahtab Uddin secured the runner-up position in student singles, while Parim Chakma achieved the runner-up position in the college-level (student-singles) category.

The awards ceremony, held at Chattogram Cantonment Public School and College on December 8, witnessed the distribution of prizes among the winners. Brigadier General Rezaul Karim (NDC, PSC), Chattogram Station Headquarters Commander, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He expressed his joy at Khagrachari Cantonment Public School and College's victory despite being located in a remote hilly area.

Colonel Mujibul Haque Sikder (PBGM), the principal of Chattogram Cantonment Public School and College, presided over the event. Lt. Col. Rubayet Alam, the principal of Khagrachari Cantonment School and College, highlighted the institution's commitment to promoting co-curricular activities, including sports, alongside academic pursuits.

The Inter Cantonment Public School and College Sports Competition stands as a testament to the dedication, talent, and spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by the students from Khagrachari Cantonment School & College and other participating institutions.