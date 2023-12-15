Khagrachari Cantonment clinches championship in Inter Cantonment School and College Sports Competition-23

Corporates

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 03:54 pm

Khagrachari Cantonment clinches championship in Inter Cantonment School and College Sports Competition-23

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 03:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a remarkable display of sportsmanship and skill, Khagrachari Cantonment School & College emerged as the champion in the Inter Cantonment Public School & College and English Version School & College Sports Competition-2023.

The two-day event took place on December 6 and 7, drawing participation from seven Cantonment Public Schools and Colleges and two Cantonment English Schools and Colleges in the Chattogram area.

The competition featured 12 students from Khagrachari Cantonment School & College, with four boys at the college level, four boys at the school level, and four girls at the school level. The events included Chess, Table Tennis, and Badminton, all organized by Chattogram Cantonment Public School and College.

In an outstanding performance, Khagrachari Cantonment Public School and College secured the champion trophy at the school level by earning the highest points across all events. The runner-up position went to Chattogram Cantonment Public School and College.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The results of the Inter Cantonment Sports Competition-2023 highlighted exceptional achievements in individual categories. In the school-level (girls) Chess event, Sangyukta Chakma claimed the championship. Aching Marma secured the title in Badminton (girls singles), while the duo of Aching Marma and Pushpita Dewan emerged as champions in Badminton (student doubles). In Table Tennis, Mahtab Uddin secured the runner-up position in student singles, while Parim Chakma achieved the runner-up position in the college-level (student-singles) category.

The awards ceremony, held at Chattogram Cantonment Public School and College on December 8, witnessed the distribution of prizes among the winners. Brigadier General Rezaul Karim (NDC, PSC), Chattogram Station Headquarters Commander, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He expressed his joy at Khagrachari Cantonment Public School and College's victory despite being located in a remote hilly area.

Colonel Mujibul Haque Sikder (PBGM), the principal of Chattogram Cantonment Public School and College, presided over the event. Lt. Col. Rubayet Alam, the principal of Khagrachari Cantonment School and College, highlighted the institution's commitment to promoting co-curricular activities, including sports, alongside academic pursuits.

The Inter Cantonment Public School and College Sports Competition stands as a testament to the dedication, talent, and spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by the students from Khagrachari Cantonment School & College and other participating institutions.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

7h | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

8h | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
The crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses highlights challenges to free expression and the influence of external factors on academic institutions. Photo: Reuters

How the Israeli lobby is quashing pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

20h | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

18h | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

21h | TBS Stories
SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

19h | TBS SPORTS