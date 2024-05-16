KFC unveils Double Down: A unique twist on the menu

Corporates

Press Release
16 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 10:15 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

KFC Double Down is ready to take over the town with its tantalising flavors.

Instead of the usual buns, it features two crispy Zinger fillets, complimented by creamy Fajita Mayo, Woodfire Seasoning, fresh iceberg Lettuce, Onions, and Cheese, which creates a pleasantly surprising experience for chicken enthusiasts and adventurous foodies.

This unique item is entirely made of all chicken with no buns and is a distinct choice for foodies. It's available through all channels: Dine-in, Takeaway, Call for Delivery, kfcbd.com, and the KFC APP, for just only Tk.399.

Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Limited expresses his confidence in captivating Bangladeshi taste buds with this innovative concept, underlining their alignment with global recipes.

Transcom Foods Limited has been operating as the sole franchisee of KFC in Bangladesh since 2006, under the license of KFC International Holding, US.

