KFC receives recognition at KFC Global Ops Summit 2024

KFC Bangladesh proudly announces its recognition at the esteemed KFC Global Ops Summit 2024, where it was honored for exceptional performance. Amidst stiff competition, KFC Bangladesh emerged as a beacon of excellence, showcasing remarkable achievements across various metrics.

The summit served as a platform to celebrate outstanding accomplishments within the KFC global community. KFC Bangladesh's commitment to expansion and innovation is evident in its doubling of store count over the last three years, demonstrating strategic foresight and operational prowess. Despite rapid growth, the brand maintained exemplary ratings in Food Safety Pass, reinforcing its dedication to quality and standards.

Furthermore, KFC Bangladesh has made substantial strides in personnel development and operational excellence. The expansion of the team has bolstered efficient management and seamless operations across outlets. Additionally, impressive cross-training rates foster a culture of versatility and expertise among its workforce.

Central to the success of KFC Bangladesh is the visionary leadership of its CEO, Amit Dev Thapa, whose strategic guidance and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in driving the brand's trajectory of success. During the summit, Mr. Thapa's leadership was lauded for its foresight, dedication, and transformative impact on the organization.

"As CEO of KFC Bangladesh, I am immensely proud of the remarkable achievements we have celebrated at the KFC Global Ops Summit 2024. Our recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of every member of our team, as well as the unwavering support of our loyal customers and stakeholders." Said Amit Dev Thapa, following the success of the brand.