KFC facilitates underprivileged kids of Mojar School

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has facilitated and enriched the learning environment of 250 underprivileged children studying in "Mojar School" at capital's Agargaon recently.

The initiatives that KFC has taken to enrich the learning at Mojar School are - new school uniforms, shoes and bags for the students, new benches, painting the walls and windows, painting the classrooms on different educational topics like solar system, water cycle, photosynthesis & greenhouse effect, historical places & monuments, etc. Moreover, installation of CCTV Cameras for the security of the students, white boards, new staircases, basins and washroom facilities have also been set up for them.

Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Limited, said, "We are extremely happy with the renovation activities for creating a better learning environment for the budding learners. The objective of this initiative is not only to facilitate the school and the students' learning process but also to encourage corporate houses to come forward to take the opportunities of building the nation's future by donating a portion of their revenue as part of social welfare initiatives."

"It is hoped that this initiative will inspire and raise the spirits of the country's new generation toward joining their hands to the nation building activities" he further added.

