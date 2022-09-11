KFC Bangladesh celebrates Colonel’s 132nd birthday

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

KFC Bangladesh celebrated the 132 birthday of the Kentucky King, Colonel Harland Sanders, on Friday (9 September).

A day-long birthday celebration was hosted at the KFC Mirpur 11 store marking the day, reads a press release.

Colonel Sanders used to believe in giving back to the community and loved to treat underprivileged children to spread the joy that comes with the first bite of KFC. To carry forward his legacy, KFC Bangladesh invited underprivileged children from Mojar School to be part of the Colonel's grand birthday bash.

On the day, these special guests came and cut the cake with Colonel, along with the Transcom Foods CEO Amit Dev Thapa and the KFC team.

CEO Amit Dev Thapa said, "Colonel Sanders is an inspiring name in the food industry and highly associated with the fried chicken recipe. He proved that if there's a will, there's a way! Every day we try to emulate his legacy and carry forward the values he had in our business operations."

The signature Hot & Crispy delighted the children, while the cake topped off as a scrumptious birthday meal. To further delight the children, KFC invited the renowned digital content creator Shuvasish Bhowmik, founder of the page "Baap Ka Beta". He along with his son Rituraj came over and spent time laughing and playing with the children, even going live from their official Facebook page where they also engaged their online fanbase.

To further spread the joy, KFC made a special offer for its customers on that day. People who also shared their birthday on 9 September were able to enjoy a free meal from their preferred KFC outlet upon bringing a valid ID. 

