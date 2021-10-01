Keya Cosmetics Ltd holds divisional sales conference

TBS Report
01 October, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 08:23 pm

Director of Keya Cosmetics Limited and Head of Marketing and Sales M Miraz Hossain was present there as the Chief Guest

Keya Cosmetics Limited on Friday held its 5th "Keya Divisional Sales Conference" at the BRAC Center in Mymensingh.

Director of Keya Cosmetics Limited and Head of Marketing and Sales M Miraz Hossain was present there as the Chief Guest, said a press release.

AZM Imam Uddin Mukta, co-president of Mymensingh district Press Club and Mostafizur Basar Bahashani, cultural secretary of Mymensingh unit of Bangladesh Awami League were present at the event as special guests.

At the beginning of the colorful programme, the director of the company M Miraz Hossain thanked to the all the employees of the organisation for working tirelessly to implement of the vision of Keya Cosmetics Limited Chairmen, Abdul Khaleque Pathan.

He gave directional speeches on sales strategies aimed at increasing sales and survival in a competitive market. He also unveiled the company's four new products, Lifeguard Handwash, Pure Hand Sanitizer, Easy Wash Detergent and Keya Talcum Powder.

M Miraj Hossain said that some new products will be launched in the next 6 months and also announced attractive incentives for retailers, dealers and sales persons.

