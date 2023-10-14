Kenyan President Ruto visits Square Pharmaceuticals Kenya EPZ Ltd

William Samoei Ruto, the president of the Republic of Kenya and commander-in-chief of the Defense Forces, paid a visit to Square Pharmaceuticals Kenya EPZ Ltd on Friday (13 October).

The visit, which highlighted the Kenya Government's support for local industries and the promotion of international relations, was a momentous occasion with several distinguished guests in attendance, reads a press release.

The president's visit began with a warm welcome by Anjan Kumar Das, project director of Square Pharmaceuticals Kenya EPZ Ltd.

Accompanying President Ruto were a group of government officials, demonstrating a united front to promote investment and economic development in the country.