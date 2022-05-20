Keep provision for creating entrepreneurs in upcoming budget: Experts

TBS Report
20 May, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 08:23 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

Experts at a webinar has said the upcoming national budget should include a special programme to encourage new initiatives and create more entrepreneurs.

They also underlined the need for a special incentive or tax exemption facility of at least five to eight years at the webinar held Wednesday (18 May) for new entrepreneurs so educated youths can build a career in business.

Dhaka School of Economics Entrepreneurship Economic Programme Coordinator Prof Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali said both state-owned and private sector banks have to come forward with soft credit for new young entrepreneurs.

He suggested designating a day as "Entrepreneurship Day" to be observed specially in educational institutions to inspire learners to take up an innovative careers.

University of Houston, Texas, USA Prof Dr Anisul M Islam joined the webinar virtually as the chief guest, Centurion University of Technology & Management, Bhubaneswar, India School of Management Prof Dr Susanta Kumar Mishra, and Prof Dr Parul, Institute of Management & Technology, Faridabad, India took part in the programme as special guests.

Prof Islam called for ensuring good governance for the expansion of enterprising activities in Bangladesh, which had been applied in the USA for developing entrepreneurship.

Without developing entrepreneurship Bangladesh cannot make employment for its huge educated population and would remain deprived of the skilled service of the population if they may migrate to developed countries, he said.

Sara Tasneem, assistant professor and Rehana pervin of DScE, Dr Nadia Binte Amin, Umman Nahar Azmee and Md Mahbubur Rahman, president and secretary of Entrepreneurial Economists, among others, spoke at the webinar.

