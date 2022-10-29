KC Private Collection launched in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
29 October, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 07:22 pm

KC Private Collection launched in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 07:22 pm
KC Private Collection launched in Bangladesh

KC Private Collection, a curated ensemble of individual pieces of furniture, was inaugurated in Bangladesh.

The collections are meticulously conceived and designed by Kawsar Chowdhury, CEO and Creative Director of KC and KCDI, New York.

Enrico Nunziata, Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh, officially inaugurated the collection on 27 October, reads a press release.

Dr Mattia Ventura, Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Trade & Economic Section, Embassy of Italy in Dhaka, was also present at the event.

This seasonal collection incorporates the finest leathers from Milan, Italy, reads a press release.

Kawsar Chowdhury is a self taught artist, designer, and creative thinker, who from his early childhood has drawn inspiration from his perceptions of historical design and art to form his own unique design identity. 

KC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Lesser Necklaced Laughingthrush. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Birds named Laughingthrush: 'They comment on everything that exists'

5h | Panorama
Nasif Tanjim. Illustration: TBS

What Musk’s Twitter takeover means for us

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fantastic momos and where to find them

11h | Food
The then British Civil Service officer Khan Bahadur Muhammad Fazlul Karim built the Haturia House in 1920. A virtual tour of the house is available on the website. Photo: Bengal Institute.

Tour de hidden heritages of Dhaka metro

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP to announce new programmes on 10 November

BNP to announce new programmes on 10 November

1h | Videos
Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

22h | Videos
The history of salt

The history of salt

22h | Videos
Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question