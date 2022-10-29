KC Private Collection launched in Bangladesh

KC Private Collection, a curated ensemble of individual pieces of furniture, was inaugurated in Bangladesh.

The collections are meticulously conceived and designed by Kawsar Chowdhury, CEO and Creative Director of KC and KCDI, New York.

Enrico Nunziata, Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh, officially inaugurated the collection on 27 October, reads a press release.

Dr Mattia Ventura, Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Trade & Economic Section, Embassy of Italy in Dhaka, was also present at the event.

This seasonal collection incorporates the finest leathers from Milan, Italy, reads a press release.

Kawsar Chowdhury is a self taught artist, designer, and creative thinker, who from his early childhood has drawn inspiration from his perceptions of historical design and art to form his own unique design identity.