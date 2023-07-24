KBM Moin Uddin Chisty elected IFIL chairman

24 July, 2023, 08:05 pm
KBM Moin Uddin Chisty elected IFIL chairman

KBM Moin Uddin Chisty has been elected as the chairman of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL). 

The decision was taken during the 331st meeting of the Board of Directors of IFIL held on Sunday (23 July), reads a press release.

Chisty was born in a respectable Muslim family in Cumilla. After obtaining an MBA degree, he ventured into the business world. 

Currently, he holds the position of chairman of the Trustee Board of Victoria University of Bangladesh. Chisty has been serving as the treasurer of the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh. 

Additionally, he is the chairman and managing director of Global Human Resources Development Limited and Global Finance and Capital Management. Apart from these roles, Chisty is the proprietor of Global Institution of Business and Technology and Diamond Trade International.
 

