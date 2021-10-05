KBM Moin Uddin Chisty elected IFI Foundation chairman

Corporates

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 03:37 pm

Related News

KBM Moin Uddin Chisty elected IFI Foundation chairman

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 03:37 pm
KBM Moin Uddin Chisty elected IFI Foundation chairman

KBM Moin Uddin Chisty has been elected as the chairman of the management Board of Islamic Finance and Investment Foundation.

He is a Sponsor of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) and former Chairman of the Board of Directors, says a press release.

The decision was taken at the 18th meeting of the management board of the foundation held at IFIL head office on 3 October.

The meeting also elected Mr Mostanser Billa as vice chairman of the management board of IFI Foundation.

Reportedly, he is a Sponsor Director of the current board of directors of IFIL and former chairman.

SM Bakhtiar Alam, immediate past chairman of the Management Board of Foundation, Maruf Mansur, member secretary and IFIL managing director (current charge) and member Md Shamsuzzaman were present at the meeting.

IFIL / IFIC / chairman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

1d | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

2d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

2d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment