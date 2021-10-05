KBM Moin Uddin Chisty elected IFI Foundation chairman

KBM Moin Uddin Chisty has been elected as the chairman of the management Board of Islamic Finance and Investment Foundation.

He is a Sponsor of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) and former Chairman of the Board of Directors, says a press release.

The decision was taken at the 18th meeting of the management board of the foundation held at IFIL head office on 3 October.

The meeting also elected Mr Mostanser Billa as vice chairman of the management board of IFI Foundation.

Reportedly, he is a Sponsor Director of the current board of directors of IFIL and former chairman.

SM Bakhtiar Alam, immediate past chairman of the Management Board of Foundation, Maruf Mansur, member secretary and IFIL managing director (current charge) and member Md Shamsuzzaman were present at the meeting.