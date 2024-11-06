KBEC presents Case Crack 2.0 powered by SheSTEM

On October 4 and November 1, the KUET auditorium came alive with excitement as Case Crack 2.0, powered by SheSTEM, unfolded. This event provided students with invaluable advice from top industry professionals, preparing them for business and technology case competitions.

The event began on October 4, featuring talks by leading professionals who inspired the audience with their insights. Among the distinguished speakers were Mr Thijs Woudstra, Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands Embassy in Bangladesh; Bijon Islam, CEO of LightCastle Partners; Mohammad Oli Ahad, former CEO of Intelligent Machines Limited; Farzana Afrin Tisha, Head of Cloud and Cyber Security at Brain Station twenty three; Rajin Redowan, Consumer Activation Specialist at JTI Careers; Hasrat Humayun, Strategic Assistant at Banglalink Digital; Fatima Tasnim Easha, Junior Team Leader at BAT Bangladesh; and Md. Ahsanul Mobin, Junior Product Manager at WeGro Global.

Following these sessions, SheSTEM presented a case study challenge, marking the beginning of the competition. SheSTEM, an initiative backed by the Netherlands Embassy, aims to bridge the gender gap in Bangladesh's STEM fields. In support of this mission, *Case Crack 2.0* teams were required to have a mix of male and female members.

Special guests offered their guidance to participants, adding to the event's value. Fahim Islam Anik, an accomplished figure in case competitions, shared his journey. Joining him were Mobasshira Islam, a career guidance specialist and executive at The Next Ventures, and Fatema Tuz Zahara, a KUET lecturer renowned for her expertise in presentation skills.

After initial rounds, the top five teams advanced to the finals, where they presented innovative ideas. "Team CrackHead" emerged as the champion, with "Team Cool_AMP" and "Team Serial Chillers" following closely as runners-up. The creative solutions they proposed highlighted new ways to tackle future challenges in Bangladesh.