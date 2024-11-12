Kazuko Bhuiyan Welfare Trust hosts Kaizen workshop for Business Leaders

Kazuko Bhuiyan Welfare Trust hosted a comprehensive daylong session on the Japanese management philosophy of Kaizen and 5S, which aimed to enhance continuous improvement in work practices and individual efficiency.

Twenty corporate executives from various industries participated in the event, held at the JT International Bangladesh Ltd. factory in Tongi. The workshop focused on Kaizen and the 5S methodology, two fundamental pillars of management. It equipped participants with practical tools and expertise to implement these principles in their daily operations, thereby fostering a dynamic and efficient ecosystem.

Kaizen, a Japanese term meaning "continuous improvement," promotes a quality and operational excellence culture. This philosophy has revolutionised industries worldwide and encourages incremental changes to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and improve quality. It is based on the belief that every employee, from management to frontline workers, can contribute to an organisation's overall growth and success.

The 5S toolkit, derived from five Japanese principles—seiri (sort), seiton (set in order), seiso (shine), seiketsu (standardise), and shitsuke (sustain)—ensures that every aspect of the workspace is optimised for productivity and safety. Kaizen and 5S are committed to quality, ensuring that every process, product, and service consistently meets or exceeds customer expectations.

The theoretical training was complemented by a hands-on experience at a Kaizen and 5S-compliant factory of JT International Bangladesh Ltd., where participants observed and interacted with employees who practice continuous improvement in their daily work.

Reflecting on his experience during the workshop, Mr Sheikh Md Shariful Alam, Senior Director of JETRO said, "Revisiting the Kaizen and 5S management philosophies was an exceptional experience. These principles are essential for businesses dedicated to continuous improvement in all areas. The workshop featured invaluable first-hand experiences and a visit to JT International Bangladesh's factory, where I was proud to see these exemplary management practices in Bangladesh. The insights from the employees were incredibly valuable. I thoroughly enjoyed the session and gained many new insights."

The Japanese philosophy underscores that business is not solely about profit but also about societal improvement through better products and services. Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan Jun, General Secretary of the Kazuko Bhuiyan Welfare Trust, commented, "Adopting Kaizen and 5S in daily operations improves efficiency and cultivates a culture of excellence throughout the organisation. This workshop empowers participants to take charge of quality improvement, essential for staying competitive in today's rapidly evolving market."