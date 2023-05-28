Kazi Shahidullah joins as UGC chairman for second term

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 02:37 pm

Kazi Shahidullah joins as UGC chairman for second term

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 02:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah joined the University Grants Commission (UGC) as chairman for the second term by signing a joining letter today (28 May).

Commission members, secretaries and heads of departments were present on the occasion, reads a press release.

The Ministry of Education issued a circular re-appointing Kazi Shahidullah as UGC chairman for four years on 25 May.

The professor said that he had taken several steps to improve the quality of education and research in the country's universities during the last four years as chairman, which are in various stages of implementation.

He assumed responsibility as the 13th Chairman of UGC on 26 May, 2019 in the first term.

In the second term, he will take necessary measures to ensure a quality education and research environment, accelerate the ongoing development of financial and administrative management in the universities, adopt a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, rank the university and implement the proposed Higher Education Acceleration and Transformation (HIT), the biggest project of higher education, including providing training to teachers.

Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah started his career as a teacher in the History Department of Dhaka University, where he served as the chairman of the department. He also served as dean of the Faculty of Arts, Senate and Syndicate member of Dhaka University. He received his PhD from Australia. Besides, he served as the vice-chancellor of the National University.

He expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to the president, prime minister, education minister and all concerned for being appointed as UGC chairman for the second term.

He was congratulated by the members of the commission, vice-chancellors of various universities, secretaries of the commission, heads of departments, various individuals and organisations including the UGC Officers' Association and employees' unions.

