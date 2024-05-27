Kazi Nazrul Islam University organises photography exhibition birth anniversary of national poet

Kazi Nazrul Islam University organises photography exhibition birth anniversary of national poet

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University Film and Photography Club has organized a two-day photography exhibition on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Various students of the university and outside participated in this two-day photography exhibition organized at Churulia Mancha of the university on May 25 and 26 and certificates and bound photographs were given to the participating photographers at the end of the exhibition.

General Secretary of Club Md. Nowsad Ali said that photography tells people's unspoken words.  Photography can frame the universe by fixing time, subject and situation.  So we love to take pictures and this exhibition is to spread that love among people.

