Kazi Khurram Ahmed elected vice chairman of Standard Bank

Corporates

Press Release
04 January, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 12:10 pm

Related News

Kazi Khurram Ahmed elected vice chairman of Standard Bank

Press Release
04 January, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 12:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kazi Khurram Ahmed has been elected the vice chairman of Standard Bank Limited.

He was unanimously elected to this position at the 370th meeting of the Board of Directors held on (28 December), said a press release. 

Kazi Khurram Ahmed has been a director of the bank since 9 July, 2019. He is a member of the Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors.

He holds a BSc degree in Computer Engineering and Business Management from Purdue University, USA. He is also a fellow of National Defence College and the Honorary Consul of Republic of Gambia in Bangladesh.

Previously, he served as the chairman of Standing Committee on International Affairs of FBCCI.

He is the author of Amazon.com's number one best-selling book "The Dark Science of Logical Fallacies", which is now part of the syllabus at University of Dhaka and Canadian University of Bangladesh.

In 2010, he was recognised as one of the "Leading Professionals of the World" by International Biographical Centre of UK and was named "Man of the Year" by American Biographical Institute. He is also the director of Eastern Engineering Works Limited, Proprietor of Ahmed & Sons and chairman and managing director of EMX Limited.

He is the only son of Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, the chairman of Standard Bank and former president of FBCCI and former international director of Lions Clubs International.

Kazi Khurram Ahmed is an active member of Lions Clubs International and a Melvin Jones Fellow.

Standard Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the page &#039;Old Collection&#039; has 35,000 followers. So far more than 6,000 people have bought old books from Shariful Islam. Photos: Courtesy

How a former rice trader became a collector and promoter of rare books

6h | Panorama
According to ESDO in Bangladesh, every year, about 87,000 tonnes of single-use plastic are thrown away. Photo: Rehman Asad/ TBS

The world is looking to rein in single-use plastic. Will corporations in Bangladesh pay heed?

4h | Panorama
No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

3h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Ghanaian man reportedly world’s tallest man?

Ghanaian man reportedly world’s tallest man?

39m | TBS World
Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

17h | TBS Stories
Is Pori Moni a victim of domestic violence?

Is Pori Moni a victim of domestic violence?

18h | TBS Entertainment
Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night