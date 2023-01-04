Kazi Khurram Ahmed elected vice chairman of Standard Bank

Kazi Khurram Ahmed has been elected the vice chairman of Standard Bank Limited.

He was unanimously elected to this position at the 370th meeting of the Board of Directors held on (28 December), said a press release.

Kazi Khurram Ahmed has been a director of the bank since 9 July, 2019. He is a member of the Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors.

He holds a BSc degree in Computer Engineering and Business Management from Purdue University, USA. He is also a fellow of National Defence College and the Honorary Consul of Republic of Gambia in Bangladesh.

Previously, he served as the chairman of Standing Committee on International Affairs of FBCCI.

He is the author of Amazon.com's number one best-selling book "The Dark Science of Logical Fallacies", which is now part of the syllabus at University of Dhaka and Canadian University of Bangladesh.

In 2010, he was recognised as one of the "Leading Professionals of the World" by International Biographical Centre of UK and was named "Man of the Year" by American Biographical Institute. He is also the director of Eastern Engineering Works Limited, Proprietor of Ahmed & Sons and chairman and managing director of EMX Limited.

He is the only son of Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, the chairman of Standard Bank and former president of FBCCI and former international director of Lions Clubs International.

Kazi Khurram Ahmed is an active member of Lions Clubs International and a Melvin Jones Fellow.