Kazi Food launches Kazi Farms Kitchen Popcorn

Kazi Food Industries Limited, one of the renowned food processing companies in the country, has launched Kazi Farms Kitchen Popcorn recently.

This healthy and delicious popcorn is available in the market in 3 different flavours – Rainbow, Caramel and BBQ.

To keep the quality intact, Kazi Farms Kitchen Popcorn is being marketed in an air tight plastic jar with an easy opener.

Mr. Tanvir Haider Chaudhury, CEO of Kazi Food Industries Limited inaugurated the marketing & distribution of Kazi Farms Kitchen Popcorn on 30th November, 2023 at the Head office of Kazi Food Industries Limited with a grand ceremony.

In this program Mr. Syed Mohidul Hossain, Head of Sales; Mr. Rajib Saha, Head of Marketing; Mr. A B M Shoeb (Product Development), Mr. Ibban Rashid (HR), Senior Manager; Mr.Tanvir Wahid Lashker, Brand Manager and other officials were present on this occasion.