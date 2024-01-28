Kazi Food Industries holds annual business conference 2024

Leading food manufacturing company Kazi Food Industries Limited organised a two-day-long 'Annual Business Conference 2024' at Ocean Paradise Hotel in Cox's Bazar on 24-25 January.

This year, the theme of the conference was "Onwards and Upwards Together", reads a press release.

Managing Director of Kazi Farms Group, Kazi Zahedul Hasan; CEO of Kazi Food Industries Limited, Tanvir Haider Chaudhury; Chief Audit Officer of Kazi Farms, Abdur Rashid Khan; and GM-Audit of Kazi Farms, Zakir Hossain, attended the event.

The sales force from all over the country, higher officials from different departments were also present in the event.

The managing director of Kazi Farms Group appreciated the team of Kazi Food Industries Limited for their tremendous performance in the last years. He also expects the guideline and suggestion shared in this conference will help the team greatly to achieve the target for the year 2024.

The two-day event featured team-building exercises, last year's review, plan for the year 2024, and an award giving ceremony.

The event concluded in a joyful atmosphere with a cultural programme.