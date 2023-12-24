Kazi Farms Kitchen wins 'Best Brand Award' in frozen food category for 2nd consecutive time

Kazi Farms Kitchen wins &#039;Best Brand Award&#039; in frozen food category for 2nd consecutive time

Kazi Farms Kitchen won the 'Best Brand Award-2023' for the second consecutive year in the frozen food category at 15th Best Brand Award programme. 

Tanvir Haider Chaudhury, CEO of Kazi Food Industries Limited along with other high officials received the Best Brand Award in the programme, reads a press release. 

Bangladesh Brand Forum organised the 15th 'Best Brand Award 2023' programme on 23 December at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka.
Kazi Farms Kitchen received the Best Brand Award in the Frozen Food category last year as well. 

In a reaction after receiving the award, Tanvir Haider Chaudhury said, "We are determined to ensure quality food products at the consumers door steps."
 

Kazi Farms

