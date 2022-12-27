Kazi Farms Kitchen wins Best Brand Award 2022 in frozen foods category

Kazi Farms Kitchen has received the Best Brand Award 2022 in Frozen Foods Category at the 14th "Best Brand Award 2022" organised jointly by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF)Nielsen IQ and The Daily Star.

Tanvir Haider Chaudhury, CEO and Zakaria Hossain, general manager, Sales and Marketing, Kazi Food Industries Ltd and other officials have received the Best Brand Award 2022 from Shariful Islam, founder and managing director, Bangladesh Brand Forum.

Kazi Farms Kitchen is the first ever recipient of this award in this category that comes from the trust and love of the customers, reads a press release.

Kazi Farms Kitchen thanks its consumers, channel partners and well-wishers for this recognition.

The Kazi Farms Kitchen brand was launched in 2014 with the vision of becoming "one of the most trusted consumer food brands in Bangladesh, respected equally for the taste and the quality of its products".

In the years that followed, the brand achieved wide acceptance in the Bangladesh market due to uncompromising product quality, wide range of product variants, great taste, innovative and convenient packaging as well as effective market communication and quite quickly became one of the leading brands in this category.

Uncompromising and consistent quality, great taste, wide range of variants, innovative products, aggressive distribution, convenient pack size and effective communication have all helped this brand achieve the love and trust of a wide range of consumers.

To reinforce the consumers' love of the brand and reflect their trust of it, the marketing campaign "Chokh bondho kore Kazi Farms Kitchen" was launched some time back, and it was widely lauded by consumers across different age groups and geographic areas, resulting in increased levels of brand affinity and brand equity.

With its nationwide operation, Kazi Farms Kitchen is now available in all major cities of the country across different sales channels. Moreover, it has the one of the fastest growing franchised operations of Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs) in Bangladesh with more than 160 outlets across 41 districts and the network is growing steadily.