Kazi Farms celebrates 28th agent conference in Cox’s Bazar

Kazi Farms proudly hosted its 28th Annual Agent Conference on November 9, 2024, at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox's Bazar. The event, attended by 1,600 distributors and their families, was designed to honor and inspire the agents and sales force whose dedication has been central to Kazi Farms' success in the industry. The conference recognized top-performing agents across key segments, including feed, chicks, broiler, and egg distribution, with awards acknowledging their exceptional contributions. Through this event, Kazi Farms expressed its gratitude to the agents and reaffirmed its commitment to achieving even greater milestones together. The gathering provided an opportunity to set new goals for the future, strengthen relationships, and encourage the agents and sales force to continue excelling in their respective areas.

The conference was graced by several distinguished guests, including Chief Guest Dr. Mohammad Rezaul Haque, Director General of the Department of Livestock Services, Bangladesh. Kazi Zahedul Hasan, Managing Director of Kazi Farms, chaired the event. Special guests included Dr. Begum Shamsunnahar Ahmed, Director (Extension) and Coordinator of the Department of Livestock Services; Dr. A. B. M. Saifuzzaman, Director (Accounts & Budget) of the Department of Livestock Services; Mr. Mohammad Salahuddin, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Cox's Bazar; and Mr. Mohammad Zillur Rahman, Director General of the Department of Fisheries.

The event not only celebrated the achievements of Kazi Farms' agents but also reinforced the company's vision for a more prosperous and sustainable future. By recognizing the efforts of its valued agents, Kazi Farms reaffirms its mission to excel in the poultry and livestock industry, contributing to Bangladesh's economic and agricultural progress.