Kazi Farms celebrates 28th agent conference in Cox’s Bazar

Corporates

11 November, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 05:12 pm

Related News

Kazi Farms celebrates 28th agent conference in Cox’s Bazar

11 November, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 05:12 pm
Kazi Farms celebrates 28th agent conference in Cox’s Bazar

Kazi Farms proudly hosted its 28th Annual Agent Conference on November 9, 2024, at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox's Bazar. The event, attended by 1,600 distributors and their families, was designed to honor and inspire the agents and sales force whose dedication has been central to Kazi Farms' success in the industry. The conference recognized top-performing agents across key segments, including feed, chicks, broiler, and egg distribution, with awards acknowledging their exceptional contributions. Through this event, Kazi Farms expressed its gratitude to the agents and reaffirmed its commitment to achieving even greater milestones together. The gathering provided an opportunity to set new goals for the future, strengthen relationships, and encourage the agents and sales force to continue excelling in their respective areas.

The conference was graced by several distinguished guests, including Chief Guest Dr. Mohammad Rezaul Haque, Director General of the Department of Livestock Services, Bangladesh. Kazi Zahedul Hasan, Managing Director of Kazi Farms, chaired the event. Special guests included Dr. Begum Shamsunnahar Ahmed, Director (Extension) and Coordinator of the Department of Livestock Services; Dr. A. B. M. Saifuzzaman, Director (Accounts & Budget) of the Department of Livestock Services; Mr. Mohammad Salahuddin, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Cox's Bazar; and Mr. Mohammad Zillur Rahman, Director General of the Department of Fisheries.

The event not only celebrated the achievements of Kazi Farms' agents but also reinforced the company's vision for a more prosperous and sustainable future. By recognizing the efforts of its valued agents, Kazi Farms reaffirms its mission to excel in the poultry and livestock industry, contributing to Bangladesh's economic and agricultural progress.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kazi Farms

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To improve traffic flow experts recommended removing illegal cycle and battery-powered rickshaws from main roads. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

2h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

58m | Videos
PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

3h | Videos
3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

4h | Videos
SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

5h | Videos