Kazi Azizur Rahman appointed as AMD of City Bank

20 May, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 01:42 pm

As a foundational member of the bank’s ‘transformation team’ since 2007, Mr Rahman has been instrumental in propelling City Bank to its current stature.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

City Bank announces the recent appointment of Kazi Azizur Rahman as the Additional Managing Director (AMD) of the bank. Prior to this promotion, he served as the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and Chief Information Officer (CIO) within the same institution.

Mr. Rahman first joined City Bank in 2007 as an Executive Vice President (EVP) and has been a key figure in the bank's leadership team, serving as DMD & CIO until 2019. After a brief tenure at Meghna Bank, he returned to City Bank in 2021.

As a foundational member of the bank's 'transformation team' since 2007, Mr Rahman has been instrumental in propelling City Bank to its current stature. His contributions include transitioning the bank to fully online operations and spearheading its digital journey with the launch of "Citytouch" in 2013, which is widely regarded as the premier internet banking platform in the country.

With 34 years of experience in the technology sector, Mr. Rahman began his career at Grabowsky & Poort B.V., Netherlands, and has since worked across various industries, including multinational healthcare corporations and financial institutions. He is currently focused on advancing City Bank into a leading digitally advanced institution.

Mr. Rahman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering, majoring in Electronics and Communication, from Newport University, India, and has participated in numerous international training programs.

 

