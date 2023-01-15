Kazi Azhar Ali memorial sports competition begins at Bangladesh University

Bangladesh University has organised "Kazi Azhar Ali Memorial Sports Competition 2023" in memory of late Kazi Azhar Ali, the founder vice-chancellor of the university.

Engineer Golam Dastgir, secretary of the Board of Trustees of Bangladesh University, inaugurated the competition at the Udayachal playground in Mohammadpur on Sunday (15 January), reads a press release.

Acting Treasurer of Bangladesh University Kamrul Hasan, Registrar Brig General Md Mahbubul Haque (Retd), Mohammadpur Preparatory School and College trustee member Ashfaq Manik and Udayachal Club President Md Zakir Hossain Pintu were present as special guests.

In the opening ceremony, speakers recalled the contribution of late Kazi Azhar Ali in education, social service and other fields and said that Bangladesh University wants to produce players for the country.

"A player introduces the country in the international arena. We hope through this competition we will get some quality players who will bring honour to the country," they said.