KayKraft launches special collection for International Mother Language day

Like every year Kaykraft has come up with a special collection of dresses to mark International Mother Language Day with full dignity and respect.

KayKraft always strives to highlight special days through clothing that present and future generations can be proud of, reads a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

The collection will be available at all outlets of the company for the entire month of February for interested and allied esteemed buyers of Kaykraft.

Sarees, salwar-kameez, kurtis, long kurtis, punjabis, shirts, and t-shirts have been made in creative decoration with colour and sound garland arrangement, floral and geometrical designs inspired by this year.

Photo: Courtesy

For kids, there are salwar-kameez, kurtis, tops, punjabi and shirts.

Handwork, screen and block print, and tie-dye media are used to bring out the designs on the garments made from woven, cotton, linen, and silk fabrics. In terms of colours, the black of mourning, the red of the sun, the grey of melancholy, and the plain white symbol of truth and purity have been taken.

The range of family wear and couple wear can be ordered from all Kaykraft outlets, the online shop kaykraft.com and the Facebook page.