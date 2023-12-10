Kay Kraft welcomes Victory Day with 'Bijoy-23' offers

Like every year, Kay Kraft has come up with special collections on the occasion of Victory Day with title 'Bijoy/23', which is inspired by various motifs including Raga, Doodling, Geometric, Jamdani', reads a press release.

Apart from red-green saree, women can choose comfortable salwar-kameez, kurti or patterned top or tunic. To welcomes the winter there are red-green shawls too. Men's clothes include Punjabi, shirt, T-shirt, shawl, loincloth and muffler.

Kay Kraft said their clothing is made of comfortable fabrics like cotton, kota cotton, linen, knit and woven. Screen-printing, handwork and embroidery have been done to bring out the designs. Colors used are green, bottle green, forest green, pale green, red, orange and off-white.

The clothes will be available at all outlets of Kay Kraft in Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, kumilla and Khulna, said the press release. Besides, clothes can be bought online at kaykraft.com.

Shopping through the Facebook page is possible too, said the press release.