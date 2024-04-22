Kaspersky extends business footprint to Bangladesh

Kaspersky, the global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, today announces its expansion into new territories in Asia Pacific (APAC), including Bangladesh Cambodia and Sri Lanka. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to fortify digital infrastructure across the developing economies in the region, particularly on the enterprise cybersecurity market.

As cyber threats continue to evolve and proliferate worldwide, Kaspersky recognizes the imperative of extending its holistic suite of cybersecurity solutions services to emerging markets in APAC. With its proven track record of delivering innovative solutions and expertise, the company is poised to address the escalating cybersecurity challenges faced by individuals, governments, and private organizations in Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, reads a press release.

"Our expansion into Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh reflects our solid dedication to safeguarding the wider cybersphere of Asia Pacific against the increasingly complex landscape of cyber threats," says Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky. "By leveraging our advanced technologies and industry-leading practices, we are committed to helping private and public entities in these territories build a Cyber Immune approach to securing their personal, business, and even critical and national data."

Kaspersky's move to extend its market footprint into these new territories will enable organizations across various sectors, including government, finance, healthcare, and telecommunications to access proactive cybersecurity solutions tailored to their specific needs. The company's comprehensive portfolio encompasses cybersecurity solutions for individuals, small and medium businesses (SMBs), midrange and large enterprises, and critical infrastructure companies.

To ensure that the global cybersecurity company is ready to address the local demand in Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, Kaspersky has appointed Sam Yan as its Head of Sales as well as Pre-sales Managers Pheakday Chun and Md. Musfiqur Rahman.

"I am excited to take on this role and committed to provide not just our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and services to the local businesses and organizations in these territories but also to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the local cybersecurity ecosystems of Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Through partnerships with industry stakeholders, banking and financial institutions, manufacturing, educational institutions, and government agencies, we aim to promote cybersecurity awareness, skills development, and best practices adoption to mitigate cyber risks effectively," comments Yan.

The team will report directly to Yeo Siang Tiong, General Manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky.

The expansion into Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh underscores Kaspersky's global and regional growth strategy and strengthens its position as a trusted cybersecurity partner for organizations worldwide.