Kaspersky extends business footprint to Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
22 April, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 06:00 pm

Related News

Kaspersky extends business footprint to Bangladesh

Press Release
22 April, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 06:00 pm
Kaspersky extends business footprint to Bangladesh

Kaspersky, the global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, today announces its expansion into new territories in Asia Pacific (APAC), including Bangladesh Cambodia and Sri Lanka. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to fortify digital infrastructure across the developing economies in the region, particularly on the enterprise cybersecurity market.

As cyber threats continue to evolve and proliferate worldwide, Kaspersky recognizes the imperative of extending its holistic suite of cybersecurity solutions services to emerging markets in APAC. With its proven track record of delivering innovative solutions and expertise, the company is poised to address the escalating cybersecurity challenges faced by individuals, governments, and private organizations in Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, reads a press release.

"Our expansion into Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh reflects our solid dedication to safeguarding the wider cybersphere of Asia Pacific against the increasingly complex landscape of cyber threats," says Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky.  "By leveraging our advanced technologies and industry-leading practices, we are committed to helping private and public entities in these territories build a Cyber Immune approach to securing their personal, business, and even critical and national data."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kaspersky's move to extend its market footprint into these new territories will enable organizations across various sectors, including government, finance, healthcare, and telecommunications to access proactive cybersecurity solutions tailored to their specific needs. The company's comprehensive portfolio encompasses cybersecurity solutions for individuals, small and medium businesses (SMBs), midrange and large enterprises, and critical infrastructure companies.

To ensure that the global cybersecurity company is ready to address the local demand in Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, Kaspersky has appointed Sam Yan as its Head of Sales as well as Pre-sales Managers Pheakday Chun and Md. Musfiqur Rahman.

"I am excited to take on this role and committed to provide not just our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and services to the local businesses and organizations in these territories but also to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the local cybersecurity ecosystems of Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Through partnerships with industry stakeholders, banking and financial institutions, manufacturing, educational institutions, and government agencies, we aim to promote cybersecurity awareness, skills development, and best practices adoption to mitigate cyber risks effectively," comments Yan.

The team will report directly to Yeo Siang Tiong, General Manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky.

The expansion into Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh underscores Kaspersky's global and regional growth strategy and strengthens its position as a trusted cybersecurity partner for organizations worldwide.

Kaspersky

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

7h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

1d | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

35m | Videos
The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

2h | Videos
Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

3h | Videos
Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

3h | Videos