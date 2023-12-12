Karotoa Spinning builds state-of-the-art green factory

Karotoa Green Spinning Mills Limited is in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable yarn factory in Gazipur, equipped with comprehensive facilities for its workforce.

The sprawling complex is meticulously segmented into four distinct units, representing an investment of approximately Tk2,500 crore. With construction of the first unit nearing completion, the company has already invested over Tk500 crore in this ground-breaking project.

In an interview with The Business Standard, Abdul Ahad Akil, chief executive officer and director at Karotoa Green Spinning, said, "We are currently awaiting the gas connection. The commercial production of one unit of the factory is slated to commence at the beginning of next year."

He further mentioned that the construction of the factory is expected to be completed by 2028, with the goal of achieving full operational capacity and a production target of 30,000kg of yarn per day.

"Our green factory is anticipated to employ 2,000 individuals, and as of now, 1,100 people are already working here in various capacities as workers and officials," he added.

In Future we will invest in green garments factory, denim dyeing, aluminum manufacturing project and green certified resort and amusement park, he said.

Green plans

The plans for the construction of a green factory on a 160-bigha plot of land in Kaliakair, Gazipur, were initiated in 2017. Throughout the construction process, no materials or machinery that have adverse effects on the environment or public health have been used.

"In 1986, my father Abdul Baten and some of his friends established a spinning mill called Shohagpur Textile. Subsequently, he separated and founded Karotoa Spinning Mill," said Abdul Ahad Akil.

Currently, they operate four spinning mills in Gazipur and Narayanganj, he elaborated.

"Drawing from our experience dealing with the environmental impact of factories, we have taken the responsibility to construct a green factory, aiming for it to be recognised as a role model in environmental sustainability," he asserted.

In the meantime, one lakh trees have been planted on the factory premises. Additionally, a pond covering an area of 10 bighas has been excavated. The water sourced from this pond will be used within the factory. A dedicated system has been established to purify this water, facilitating its reuse and subsequent return to the pond.

Abdul Ahad Akil boasted that many birds have nestled in the trees on the factory premises. The chirping of these birds creates a delightful morning wake-up call. Additionally, fish farming is conducted in the pond.

The prudent use of natural resources has been accorded paramount importance in the construction of the factory. According to Abdul Ahad Akil, the factory is strategically positioned adjacent to a pond, allowing the wind to pass over the pond before entering the factory. This design not only utilises the cooling effect generated by the pond but also maintains a cooler environment within the factory by leveraging the breeze over the water.

In addition, a comprehensive plan has been implemented to conserve rainwater within the factory premises. According to the company's strategy, rainwater will be utilised within the factory, undergo purification, and then be directed to the pond.

Simultaneously, efforts are underway to install solar power plants, aiming to reduce reliance on generators and grid-dependent electricity.

In this regard, the CEO stated that their goal is to generate two megawatts of electricity through solar power plants. To achieve this, rooftop solar panels will be installed throughout the entire factory. Notably, solar panels have already been installed in one unit of the factory.

Furthermore, he highlighted that lead-free corrugated sheets have been employed in constructing the factory's shed. He emphasised, "We are aware that lead can have adverse effects on the environment and public health."

Worker friendly

Abdul Ahad Akil expressed, "The lifeblood of a factory is its workers. My father places utmost importance on their well-being, and I am steadfastly following the path he has illuminated."

"My father feels that it is very difficult to run a factory without a soul connection between the workers and the entrepreneur. As a result, we have placed maximum emphasis on ensuring that our green factory is worker-friendly," he added.

According to the plan, the company intends to construct a dormitory within the factory premises for its workers. Additionally, a market will be established where the company will offer subsidies, allowing workers to purchase products at discounted prices.

Moreover, the company plans to set up a daycare centre specifically catering to women workers. Furthermore, there will be a round-the-clock doctor available in the factory to ensure continuous medical care for the workers.

A portion of the factory will be designated for use as a playground and school. It will also feature an amusement park and a common room, where indoor games will be made available.

The CEO mentioned that the children of the workers will have the opportunity to play in the field, and during their free time, the workers can enjoy the park for refreshment.

He also highlighted that the factory will provide lunch for all workers and officials, emphasising, "We share the same meals in the factory, where both the owners and the workers sit together."

Challenges

The company encountered numerous challenges in establishing the new factory, particularly obtaining clearances from various government departments, a process that can be time-consuming. Additionally, the labour movement over a minimum wage and the ongoing political crisis have emerged as new concerns.

Abdul Ahad Akil mentioned, "When my father built a factory, the government provided gas lines at its own expense. In our case, we have undertaken the gas line installation at our own cost. However, this process has been challenging, and despite our efforts, we are yet to secure a gas connection."

He also expressed that the government has established supportive rules to encourage the establishment of new factories. However, there is a lack of responsibility in the departments concerned, causing entrepreneurs to face numerous challenges. He added, "I believe that if government departments become more responsible, our work speed will increase."

Regarding the increase in gas prices, the CEO stated, "We have no issue with paying higher prices if the gas supply is uninterrupted. However, the challenge lies in the fact that we do not always receive an uninterrupted supply of gas, and this is a significant problem for us."

"We are currently facing a crisis due to the high value of the dollar. In the meantime, labour unrest has further aggravated our challenges," he added.

He continued, stating that there was recently an attack on one of his factories in Gazipur, resulting in significant damage. Both parties are equally affected by the dispute between employers and workers over the demand for minimum wages.

Therefore, he emphasised that both sides should resolve the crisis through discussion instead of resorting to conflict.