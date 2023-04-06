Karmasangsthan Bank signs participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank
Karmasangsthan Bank has signed a Tk1000 crore participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank for disbursement to the unemployed youth.
The signing ceremony of the agreement held at Kazemi centre, Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (5 April), reads a press release.
In presence of Dr Md Kabir Ahmed, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, Karmasangsthan Bank Managing Director Shirin Akhter and Director of SME and Special Programme Department Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman signed the agreement.