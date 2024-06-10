Karmasangsthan Bank signed participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Corporates

Press Release
10 June, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 05:17 pm

Karmasangsthan Bank signed participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank

On behalf of Karmasangsthan Bank Managing Director Mr Arun Kumar Chowdhury and Director of SME and Special Program Department of Bangladesh Bank Mr Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman signed the agreement. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Karmasangsthan Bank signed participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank for the distribution of loans under the 'Women's Empowerment for Inclusive Growth (WING)' project of UNCDF on 10th June 2024 at Bangladesh Bank, Head Office. 

On behalf of Karmasangsthan Bank Managing Director Mr Arun Kumar Chowdhury and Director of SME and Special Program Department of Bangladesh Bank Mr Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman signed the agreement. 

Senior officials of Karmasangsthan Bank, Bangladesh Bank SME and Special Program Department, UNCDF, and Joyeeta Foundation were present on the occasion.

