Karmasangsthan Bank paid tribute to laid a wreath at National Memorial, Savar on 26 March to all the freedom fighters on the occasion of Great Independence and National Day celebrations.

The event was led by the bank's Managing Director Shirin Akhter, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Meher Sultana, General Manager Gautam Saha and General Manager Mahmuda Yasmin along with all levels of employees of the banks were present.