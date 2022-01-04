Karmasangsthan Bank pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Officials and employees of Karmasangsthan Bank has paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara, Gopalganj, on Sunday (2 January).

Managing Director of Karmasangsthan Bank Shirin Akhter placed floral wreaths at Bangabandhu's grave ‍and offered prayer for the departed soul of Bangabandhu and other martyred members of his family who were killed on 15 August, 1975, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director SK Md Zaminur Rahman and other employees of the bank were present at the time.