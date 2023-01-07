Karmasangsthan Bank opens Chhengarchar branch in Chandpur

Karmasangthan Bank inaugurated its Chhengarchar branch at Matlab North in Chandpur on Friday (6 January).

In the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank and former Senior Secretary Md Nurul Amin present as chief guest and Managing Director Shirin Akhter present as special guest while Ashraful Hasan, UNO, Matlab North is on chair.

During this time, Deputy Managing Director of the bank Meher Sultana, General Manager Gautam Saha and other officers/employees of the bank were present.