Karmasangsthan Bank launches Foundation Training Course for data entry operators

A 5-day long foundation training course for Data Entry Operators of Karmasangsthan Bank was inaugurated at the training institute at the bank's Head Office on 26 November 2023.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank and former Secretary of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Md. Sayedul Islam was present as the chief guest in the event.

Managing Director Shirin Akhter, Deputy Managing Director Meher Sultana, General Manager (Operation & Accounts) Goutam Saha and General Manager (Administration & Audit) Mahmuda Yasmin were present as special guests.

39 data entry operators of the bank participated in the training course while A K M Kamruzzaman, Principal and Deputy General Manager of the training institute is on the chair.