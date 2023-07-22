Karmasangsthan Bank holds Regional and Branch Head Conference 2023

Karmasangsthan Bank held its Regional and Branch Head Conference 2023 in Dhaka on Saturday (22 July).

Md Sayedul Islam, chairman of the board of directors of the bank and former secretary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, presided over the conference and Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the Financial Institutions Department of the Ministry of Finance, was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau SK Md Moniruzzaman, Additional Secretary of National Skill Development Authority Quamrun Naher Siddiqua, Additional Secretary of Financial Institutions Department Md Azimuddin Biswas and Managing Director of the bank Shirin Akhter were present as special guests.

Meanwhile, Deputy Managing Director of the bank Meher Sultana, general managers Gautam Saha and Mahmuda Yasmin along with high officials of head office, all divisional heads and audit officers, and all regional managers and branch managers of 277 branches were present in the conference.

According to the release, in the recently concluded financial year 2022-23, the amount of classified loans of Karmasangsthan Bank is Tk90.17 crore which is only 2.72% of the total loans. The bank disbursed loans of Tk2,358.98 crore and collected Tk2,108.97 crore in the financial year 2022-23.

In FY 2022-23, the bank achieved growth of 27% and compared to 22% in FY 2021-22 in loan disbursement and loan collection. The state-owned bank has achieved an operating profit of Tk87.07 crore in the recently concluded financial year, increasing its profit from Tk64.28 crore in the financial year 2021-22 after record success in all indicators indicating business targets. The profit growth rate is 36% which is the highest since the establishment of the bank, the release added.