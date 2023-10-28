Karmasangsthan Bank holds discussion meeting with stakeholders in Cox's Bazar

Karmasangsthan Bank held Staff Conference 2023 and a discussion meeting regarding service delivery with stakeholders and branch heads at Circuit House Conference Centre in Cox's Bazar on Friday (27 October).

Md Sayedul Islam, former secretary and chairman of the bank's board of directors, was present as the chief guest in the meeting, reads a press release.

Managing Director Shirin Akhter and General Manager of Operation and Accounts Department Goutam Saha were present as special guests.

Assistant General Manager Md Masudur Rahman was on chair while all the regional managers of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar regions along with regional branch managers and all field workers were present.

The guests exchanged views with the stakeholders on the overall issues including the service of the bank and improvement of service quality.