Karmasangsthan Bank holds discussion meeting with stakeholders in Barishal regarding service commitment

22 October, 2023, 04:50 pm
Karmasangsthan Bank holds discussion meeting with stakeholders in Barishal regarding service commitment

A discussion meeting on Karmasangsthan Bank's service delivery commitment with stakeholders and branch heads and 'Staff Conference 2023' was held at Crown Conference Centre, Oxford Mission Road, Barisal on Sunday (21 October).

Chairman of the bank's board of directors and former secretary Md Sayedul Islam was present as the chief guest in the meeting, reads a press release.

Managing Director Shirin Akhter and General Manager of Administration and Audit Department Mahmuda Yasmin were present as special guests.

Deputy General Manager Md Nazrul Islam Khan was on chair while all the regional managers of Barisal, Patuakhali and Pirojpur regions along with regional branch managers and all field workers were present.

The guests exchanged views with the stakeholders on the overall issues including the service of the bank and improvement of service quality.

