Karmasangsthan Bank holds Chattogram divisional business review meeting

06 March, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 04:39 pm

Business Review Meeting-2024 was held at Hotel Saikat, Chattogram on Wednesday (6 March) with the participation of all regions of Karmasangsthan Bank's Chattogram division. 

Chairman of the bank's board of directors and former secretary Md Sayedul Islam was present as the chief guest in the meeting, reads a press release. 

Managing Director (Additional Charge) Meher Sultana and General Manager (Administration and Audit) Mahmuda Yasmin were present as special guests. 

Branch managers along with regional managers of all regions of Chattogram division were present while Muhammad Masudur Rahman, AGM in charge of Chattogram divisional office presided over the meeting. 

In the meeting, the guests reviewed all the indicators and provided necessary directions.
 

Karmasangsthan Bank

