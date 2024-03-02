Karmasangsthan Bank holds Business Review Meeting in Rajshahi division

Karmasangsthan Bank organised its 2024 Business Review Meeting at the ASM Kamal Uddin Memorial Hall, located in the Bangladesh Sugarcrop Research Institute, Ishwardi, Pabna.

The meeting saw attendance from Regional and Branch Managers across the Rajshahi Division, reads a press release.

The event was chaired by Md Sayedul Islam, the chairman of the Board of Directors and former secretary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, who served as the chief guest.

Special guests included the managing director (Additional Charge) Meher Sultana and general manager of Administration and Audit Department Mahmuda Yasmin, with the Deputy General Manager of the Rajshahi Division, Muh Akhtar Hossain Pradhan, presiding over the meeting.