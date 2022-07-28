Karmasangsthan Bank holds business review meeting

A business review meeting was held today at the training institute of Karmasangsthan Bank's head office.

General Manager Mahmuda Yasmin presided over the meeting organised by the Branch Control Department of the bank, reads a press release.

The meeting was held with the aim of reviewing the business of the previous financial year and determining the plan of action for the current financial year 2022-2023.

Md Nurul Amin, chairman of the board of directors of the bank and former senior secretary, was present as the chief guest.

Managing Director Shirin Akhter, General Manager Goutam Saha, Meher Sultana were present as special guests.

All the divisional DGM's, head of audit and regional managers of the bank participated in the meeting.

All deputy general managers of the head office attended the meeting.