Karmasangsthan Bank holds business review meeting

Corporates

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 05:45 pm

Related News

Karmasangsthan Bank holds business review meeting

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 05:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A business review meeting was held today at the training institute of Karmasangsthan Bank's head office.

General Manager Mahmuda Yasmin presided over the meeting organised by the Branch Control Department of the bank, reads a press release.

The meeting was held with the aim of reviewing the business of the previous financial year and determining the plan of action for the current financial year 2022-2023.

Md Nurul Amin, chairman of the board of directors of the bank and former senior secretary, was present as the chief guest. 

Managing Director Shirin Akhter, General Manager Goutam Saha, Meher Sultana were present as special guests. 

All the divisional DGM's, head of audit and regional managers of the bank participated in the meeting. 

All deputy general managers of the head office attended the meeting.

Karmasangsthan Bank / business review meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

7h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

8h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

2d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

51m | Videos
Is Putin creating an alternative market?

Is Putin creating an alternative market?

56m | Videos
Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

1h | Videos
Should we worry about forex reserves?

Should we worry about forex reserves?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112