Karmasangsthan Bank holds 342nd board meeting

30 June, 2024, 06:55 pm
The 342nd board meeting of Karmasangsthan Bank was held on 30 June at its head office.

Chairman of the Board of Directors and former Secretary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Mr. Md. Sayedul Islam presided over the meeting. 

At the beginning of the meeting, the Managing Director Mr. Arun Kumar Chowdhury handed over the commemorative trophy and certificate to the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the implementation of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for the financial year 2022-23. All the directors of the board were present. It is noted that in the implementation of APA, Karmasangsthan Bank has secured the first place among the state-owned specialised banks by getting 99.14 marks in the financial year 2022-2023. 

Karmasangsthan Bank also secured first position among the state-owned specialised banks in the fiscal year 2021-2022. The chairman of the board of directors and the directors of the bank mentioned this award as a unique achievement and called upon everyone to maintain its continuity.

