Karmasangsthan Bank held an exchange meeting at Mymensingh.

Corporates

Press Release
26 October, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 11:06 pm

Karmasangsthan Bank held an exchange meeting at Mymensingh.

Under the SPCSSECP programme jointly organised by the Karmasangsthan Bank and Bangladesh Bank, an exchange meeting held on 26 October 2024 at the Dean's Conference Room, Faculty of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh with the participation of entrepreneurs from Mymensingh region.

Mr. Md. Mojibur Rahman, Project Director and Executive Director of SPCSSECP of Bangladesh Bank was present as the chief guest on the occasion. 

Managing Director of Karmasangsthan Bank Mr. Arun Kumar Chowdhury, Bangladesh Bank SPCSSECP Director Mr. Kazi Tamanna Haque were present as special guests.

In that event, the Dhaka Divisional DGM of the Bank, Mr. Muh. M. Aktar Hossain Pradhan presided over the meeting while Bangladesh Bank, SPCSSECP Additional Director Mr. Rozina Akhter Mustafi and Deputy Director Mr. Mehdi Hasan Sohag conducted the learning session with the participants.  An open discussion on the SPCSSECP programme was held with the entrepreneurs participating in the meeting. 

The guests are aware of the advantages/disadvantages of the programme and provide appropriate advice to the prospective entrepreneurs. 

The managing director in his speech emphasised on financial inclusion of more entrepreneurs by utilising the opportunity of demographic dividend. 

He highlighted the improvement of the overall working environment of the bank and the improvement of customer service. 

He also advises all officers/employees to provide sincere customer service.

 

