Karmasangsthan Bank gets new DMD

Meher Sultana joined Karmasangsthan Bank Head Office on 17 November after being promoted as Deputy Managing Director.

Earlier, she was working as General Manager in Karmasangsthan Bank. After completion of post graduate degree with Honours in Economics from Dhaka University, she started her career as Senior Officer in Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) in 1996, reads a press release.

She served as Regional Manager and Deputy General Manager in various key departments at the BHBFC headquarters.

During her career she participated in various workshops, seminars and trainings.