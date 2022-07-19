Karmasangsthan Bank chairman pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Karmasangsthan Bank Chairman Md Nurul Amin paid a rich tribute to the Mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj on 17 July, reads a press release.

He also offered prayer for the departed soul of Bangabandhu and other martyred members of his family who were killed on 15 August 1975.

Senior government officials and other employees of the bank were present at the time.

