Karmasangsthan Bank celebrates Victory Day

Karmasangsthan Bank celebrated the country 52nd Victory Day in a befitting manner.

The bank high-ups paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War by laying wreaths at Savar National Memorial on 16 December, reads a press release.

Chairman of the Board of Directors and former senior secretary Md Nurul Amin, Managing Director Shirin Akhter, Deputy Managing Director Meher Sultana, General Managers Gautam Saha, Mahmuda Yasmin and all levels of officers and employees of the bank were present.