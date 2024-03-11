Karmasangsthan Bank Business Review Meeting-2024 held

Karmasangsthan Bank Business Review Meeting-2024 held

Photo: Courtesy
Karmasangsthan Bank recently held its Business Review Meeting-2024 with the participation of officials from the Dhaka, Dhaka North, Narayanganj, Gazipur region and main branch under Dhaka Division on March 11, 2024 at the Training Institute of the Head Office.

Honorable chairman of the board of directors of the bank and former secretary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Mr. Md. Sayedul Islam was present as the chief guest in the meeting.

Honorable Managing Director (Additional Charge) Meher Sultana, General Manager (Operation and Accounts) Mr. Goutam Saha and General Manager (Administration and Audit) Mahmuda Yasmin were present as special guests.

Branch managers including regional managers were present in the meeting while Mr. Md. Mukhleshur Rahman, DGM of Dhaka Divisional Office presided over the meeting. In the meeting, the guests reviewed all the indicators and provided necessary directions.

