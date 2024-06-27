Karmasangsthan Bank awarded first prize for implementation of APA

Karmasangsthan Bank awarded the first prize for implementation of Annual Performance Agreement (APA) in the 2022-23 Fiscal Year.

The Secretary of the Financial Institutions Department, Mr. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA handed over the award to Arun Kumar Chowdhury, the Managing Director of Karmasangsthan Bank on 27th June 2024.

The implementation of APA, the Karmasangsthan Bank secured the first place among the state-owned specialized banks by getting 99.14 marks.

It should be noted that in the financial year 2021-2022, Karmasangsthan Bank was the first among the state-owned specialized banks.



