Karmasangsthan Bank awarded first prize for implementation of annual performance agreement

Corporates

Press Release
02 July, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 04:04 pm

Related News

Karmasangsthan Bank awarded first prize for implementation of annual performance agreement

Press Release
02 July, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 04:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Karmasangsthan Bank was awarded the first prize for implementation of Annual Performance Agreement (APA). 

The Secretary of the Financial Institutions Department Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, handed over the award to Shirin Akhter, managing director of Karmasangsthan Bank on 25 June, said a press release. 

In the implementation of APA, the Karmasangsthan Bank secured the first place among the state-owned specialised banks by getting 97.31 marks in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Karmasangsthan Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

5h | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

6h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

8h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

1h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

6h | TBS World
No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

4d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board