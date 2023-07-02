Karmasangsthan Bank awarded first prize for implementation of annual performance agreement

The Karmasangsthan Bank was awarded the first prize for implementation of Annual Performance Agreement (APA).

The Secretary of the Financial Institutions Department Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, handed over the award to Shirin Akhter, managing director of Karmasangsthan Bank on 25 June, said a press release.

In the implementation of APA, the Karmasangsthan Bank secured the first place among the state-owned specialised banks by getting 97.31 marks in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.