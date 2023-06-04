Kansai Nerolac Paints offers Japan trip to paint dealers

Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) Ltd (KNPBL), a subsidiary of Kansai Paint Co., Ltd in Japan, recently organised an exciting incentive trip for 35 esteemed paint dealers to Japan.

The purpose of this trip was to acknowledge the exceptional performance of these dealers and strengthen the business partnership between KNPBL and its valued associates, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

The highlight of the trip was an exclusive visit to the renowned Kansai Paint Co., Ltd Tokyo factory, providing the paint dealers with a firsthand experience of the innovation behind Kansai Paint's exceptional products.

Apart from the factory tour, the paint dealers were also treated to a memorable exploration of the historical and iconic attractions in Tokyo and Osaka. This included visits to famous landmarks, cultural sites, and culinary delights, providing them with a comprehensive experience of Japanese hospitality and culture.

Kansai Paints has established a presence in 80 countries across Asia, Europe, America, and Africa, building on a rich heritage of 104 years.