28 December, 2022, 10:20 pm
Kansai Nerolac paints metro stations

Kansai Nerolac Paints of Japan has performed as the leading supplier of high-quality coatings in the Dhaka metro rail project. 

They have painted the steel structure used in all the stations. The company also supplied decorative coatings in the majority of landing stations of the metro rail, said a press release. 

They are also associated with countries' various mega projects like the Padma rail link project.  Kansai additionally worked in the Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char, where they have painted 32 lakh sq ft of steel structure.
 

Kansai Nerolac / Metro Rail

