Kansai Nerolac Paints delights dealers with incentive trip to Japan

03 June, 2023, 07:10 pm
Kansai Nerolac Paints delights dealers with incentive trip to Japan

03 June, 2023, 07:10 pm
Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) Ltd (KNPBL), a group of company of Kansai Paint Co, Ltd, Japan, recently organised an incentive trip for its 35 respected paint dealers to Japan. 

The trip aimed to reward the outstanding performance of these dealers and strengthen the business relationship between KNPBL and its valued partners, reads a press release.

The highlight of the trip was a visit to the prestigious Kansai Paint Co, Ltd Tokyo factory, where the paint dealers were given an exclusive opportunity to witness innovation behind Kansai Paint's exceptional products. 

In addition to the factory tour, the paint dealers also had the privilege of exploring the historical and iconic sites of Tokyo and Osaka. 

Kansai Paints has been operating in 80 countries in Asia, Europe, America and Africa with a tradition of 104 years. They are now the 7th largest paint manufacturer in the world. By maintaining the quality of the product, they have gained popularity in Bangladesh in a very short time.

